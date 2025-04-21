Man Killed Changing Tire On I-695 In Hit-And-Run Identified By Maryland State Police

Junior Dunkley, 67, of Owings Mills, was identified as the victim in the deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 20, Maryland State Police announced Monday.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack were called to the inner loop of I-695 near Wilkens Avenue around 2:23 a.m. after getting reports of a crash involving two trucks.

Investigators say Dunkley was outside his gray Toyota Tacoma, parked on the right shoulder of the highway, when he was hit by a red 2005-2012 Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of that truck never stopped.

Dunkley was rushed by ambulance to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

