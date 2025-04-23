Bow-And-Arrow-Wielding Man Shot Dead By Police In Arbutus: AG Investigating

A detective opened fire on a man with a curious choice of weapon during a standoff in Arbutus that ended with his death, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers were called around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 23, to the 5100 block of Leeds Avenue after receiving reports of an armed man threatening people with a bow and arrow.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers arrived at the scene and “engaged the armed subject,” police said in a brief statement.

During the encounter, a detective fired his weapon, striking the man. Officers immediately attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is now leading the probe into the shooting, which remains under active investigation.

Authorities have not publicly identified the man or the officer involved.

