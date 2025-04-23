Watch: Maryland Man Clings To Dock As First Responders Pull Off Frigid Water Rescue

It happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 23, at the Twin Harbors Community Association Marina in Anne Arundel County, where a man had fallen into the water and couldn’t get out.

His wife immediately called 911, and within six minutes, help had arrived.

Anne Arundel County Police say Cpls. Bilter and Keller, Officer Sattler, and Firefighter/Paramedic Danielle Murray sprang into action.

Bodycam footage shows the officers racing down the dock and hauling the man out of the water as he clung to the dock's edge.

“Thanks to the teamwork of police and fire, the man was safely rescued,” police said.

Emergency operators Yvette Lipscomb and Meghann Alder were also recognized for calmly coordinating the response and dispatching help within moments of the call.

The man, identified by police as Scott Gardiner, and his wife Kathleen returned to the precinct in March to thank the team who saved his life.

Photos show the couple reunited with the officers who pulled him from the brink.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department praised all involved, calling the rescue a “testament to bravery, precision, and the spirit of public service.”

