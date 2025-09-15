VP JD Vance Hosts Special Live 'Charlie Kirk Show' Broadcast

The episode will honor the life and legacy of the late conservative influencer and founder of Turning Point USA.

The tribute is scheduled to air live at noon Eastern time on Monday, Sept. 15. In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Vance announced that viewers can watch the special edition on Rumble, Real America’s Voice, and the Salem News Channel.

After the live broadcast, the episode can be viewed at thecharliekirkshow.com/podcasts/the-charlie-kirk-show.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event held at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10. A suspect is in custody.

Describing Kirk as “a true friend,” Vance credited the influential conservative commentator with having a significant impact on his own political journey.

President Trump will attend Kirk's funeral on Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern).

The 31-year-old Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two young children.

