US Naval Academy Lockdown In Annapolis Traced To Online Threat From Indiana Man: DOJ

Jackson Fleming, 23, of Chesterton, was arrested on Sept. 12 on suspicion of sending an online threat through a social media application concerning the Naval Academy in Annapolis the day prior, according to the Department of Justice.

A criminal complaint charging Fleming with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate communication was approved by a magistrate judge in Indiana on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The lockdown began around 5:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, after reports of a security concern on campus, according to Naval Academy Public Affairs.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement rushed to the scene as cruisers and emergency vehicles swarmed the area.

According to reports, Fleming used an IP address that made it appear that he was on the Naval Academy campus.

In the chaos, a midshipman and a security officer were both injured.

Officials said a midshipman was shot in the shoulder and taken to a local hospital. He was treated and released Friday, Sept. 12.

A member of the naval security force was also injured, suffering minor wounds, and has since been released as well.

Authorities stressed there was no active shooter at any point during the incident.

The investigation is now being led by NCIS and law enforcement partners.

“We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration of our local law enforcement partners,” officials said last week.

Thursday’s lockdown brought a massive law enforcement response and shook Annapolis as police blocked roads and urged residents to avoid the area.

The initial threats were not disclosed publicly, but base security confirmed the lockdown was ordered “out of an abundance of caution.”

Fleming could face up to five years in prison on the charge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.