University Of Maryland’s Mike Locksley Eyeing Big Leagues With NY Jets Head Coaching Interview

The New York Jets have officially completed an interview with University of Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, fueling speculation about a major shake-up in the NFL coaching scene if he was to jump ship.

Locksley, a DC native, has led the Terrapins for six seasons, compiling a 32-36 overall record.

Despite a 4-8 finish this season, he previously turned heads with three consecutive winning seasons and bowl victories in the Pinstripe Bowl, Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and Music City Bowl.

In 2022 and 2023, Maryland posted back-to-back eight-win seasons, a milestone not reached since in more than two decades.

Locksley also made waves as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2018, leading a record-breaking unit that scored 684 points and racked up 7,830 yards of offense, earning him the Broyles Award for being the top assistant in the country.

Jets Chairman Woody Johnson is casting a wide net in his search for a new head coach and general manager. With Locksley’s deep experience and proven success, he could be the fresh face needed to revive the Jets’ fortunes.

Locksley’s coaching journey began at Towson University in 1992, where he played safety. His resume includes stops at Navy, Pacific, Army, Florida, Illinois, and New Mexico, where he served as head coach for several seasons.

