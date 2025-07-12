Trump Says He’s ‘Seriously Considering’ Stripping Rosie O’Donnell Of US Citizenship

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote about his longtime nemesis Saturday morning, July 12, on his Truth Social platform. "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Constitutional lawyers were quick to note that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States,” and that no statute grants a president unilateral power to strip it away. O’Donnell, age 63, was born in Commack, Long Island, making her citizenship status iron-clad under federal law.

O'Donnell has remain a vocal critic of Trump, and has criticized him the last few days on her social media platforms.

The threat is the latest volley in a rivalry that dates back to O’Donnell’s stint on ABC’s The View (2006-07), where she labeled Trump a “moral authority?” after he publicly forgave then-Miss USA Tara Conner for under-age drinking.

Trump retaliated with a media blitz, calling O’Donnell “a real loser” and threatening —but never filing — legal action.

O’Donnell rose to fame after a five-week winning streak on Star Search in 1984 and went on to host “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” winning multiple Daytime Emmys and earning the nickname “Queen of Nice.”

An outspoken LGBTQ advocate, she came out in 2002 and has since juggled careers in acting, producing and philanthropy. Earlier this year, she relocated to Ireland and is pursuing citizenship by descent, citing disillusionment with US politics.

O'Donnell was a longtime resident of New York's Hudson Valley, purchasing in 1996 the Rockland County former home of legendary actress Helen Hayes three years after Hayes' death at age 92.

While Trump’s post lit up social media, experts predict it will yield more headlines than legal action.

