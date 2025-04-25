Trump Has 'Gone Too Far' In Wielding Power, New Poll Reveals

The New York Times/Siena College poll of 913 registered voters, conducted from Monday, April 21, to Thursday, April 24, found that 56 percent of respondents say Trump’s policy changes during his second term have “gone too far.”

The poll paints a troubling picture for the president as he approaches the 100-day mark of his second term.

Overall, 54 percent of voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing, compared to 42 percent who approve. Majorities also disapprove of his handling of key issues including the economy, immigration, the war in Ukraine, and trade.

Two-thirds of those surveyed describe Trump’s second term as “chaotic,” though 42 percent also say it has been “exciting.” The mixed views highlight the polarized environment surrounding Trump’s leadership, with deep skepticism emerging even among some voters who backed him last fall.

The survey suggests growing concern over Trump’s economic agenda—an area once seen as a political strength.

While 76 percent rate the overall US economy negatively, 45 percent say their personal finances remain in good shape.

At the same time, by a 44 to 34 percent margin, Americans say they believe Trump’s economic policies will hurt rather than help them personally.

On immigration and foreign policy, confidence in the president’s approach appears to be eroding. Voters expressed widespread disapproval of how Trump has handled border enforcement and his management of the war in Ukraine.

The survey also found that 61 percent of Americans remain optimistic that the country’s best years are still ahead, despite the sharp political divisions reflected in the results.

Taken together, the findings point to a rocky start for Trump’s second term, with voter sentiment signaling that any potential honeymoon period may be over.

