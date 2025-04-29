Teen Fires Gun, Steals Glocks From Lothian Sporting Goods Store, Police Say

Aaron Delonte Whitley, of Lothian, was arrested on Monday, April 28, after a bold armed robbery at South County Sportsmen on Southern Maryland Boulevard, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police say Whitley entered the store in Lothian around 11:40 a.m., browsed for a bit, then pulled out a handgun and demanded the clerk open a display case containing firearms.

While the clerk was retrieving the weapons, Whitley allegedly fired a round into the case. He then stuffed multiple handguns into a backpack and ran from the store.

Minutes later, an officer spotted a man walking on Sands Road who matched Whitley's description.

He was detained and found carrying a backpack loaded with several firearms — four of which were stolen from the store — including four 9mm Glocks, along with the handgun used in the robbery.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said Whitley is prohibited from possessing firearms and is now facing a list of charges related to the armed robbery and weapons possession.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.