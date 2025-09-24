Shots Fired Near Tyler Heights Elementary Forces Annapolis Schools Into Secure Mode

The Annapolis Police Department said officers responded around 10:58 a.m. Sept. 24, to the area of Tyler Avenue after reports of gunfire.

While the incident happened close to Tyler Heights Elementary, investigators stressed that it was not school-related and there was no immediate threat to students.

Still, Anne Arundel County Public Schools placed all Annapolis cluster schools — except Annapolis High — in secure mode “out of an abundance of caution.”

The district explained that secure mode means “no entry or exit from the building until the situation is resolved.” Unlike a lockdown, officials said, it is designed to minimize disruption while keeping students safe.

Residents in the area should expect a heavy police presence, including a helicopter search, while the investigation continues.

“We advise residents to remain aware of their surroundings and call 911 immediately if they observe anything unusual,” Annapolis Police said.

Parents were notified directly by the school system with updates.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

