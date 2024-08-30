Jayden Spurlin, 24, was arrested in his Baltimore County home on Thursday night following an investigation into a reported incident earlier this week.

According to a Maryland State Police spokesperson, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, a motorist reported that a driver in a black Audi pointed a gun at him during a road rage dispute in the southbound lanes of I-97 near Route 50 in Annapolis.

The vehicle was identified and search warrants were served at Spurlin’s Baltimore address and on the Audi sedan, resulting in the seizure of a loaded handgun.

Spurlin was charged with felony assault, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, and other related offenses.

He was released following his initial court appearance.

