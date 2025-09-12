Fair 77°

SHARE

Rifle, Stolen Guns, 'Special Police' Body Armor Found In SUV At Anne Arundel Mall: Police

A 56-year-old Maryland man is facing charges after officers say they caught him with a rifle, stolen handguns, boxes of ammunition, and body armor outside Arundel Mills.

The seized items in Anne Arundel County.

The seized items in Anne Arundel County.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Anne Arundel County Police said officers responded around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, to the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When they got there, they found a blue 2016 Ford Explorer parked and unoccupied — but in plain sight inside the open trunk was a semi-automatic rifle, investigators said.

The driver, Robert Arthur Muschette, 56, of Upper Marlboro, was located and detained nearby, police said.

A search led to the seizure of an arsenal of weapons and gear, including:

  • An Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 semi-automatic rifle;
  • A loaded 9mm Ruger handgun (stolen);
  • A loaded 9mm SCCY Industries CPX-1 handgun (stolen);
  • Four fully loaded .223 magazines;
  • 40 12-gauge rounds of ammunition;
  • 50 boxed 9mm rounds;
  • Bags and boxes containing hundreds more rounds of .223 and 9mm ammunition;
  • Two sets of body armor, including one marked “Special Police.”

Muschette, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was arrested and charged, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE