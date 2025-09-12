Rifle, Stolen Guns, 'Special Police' Body Armor Found In SUV At Anne Arundel Mall: Police

Anne Arundel County Police said officers responded around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, to the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

When they got there, they found a blue 2016 Ford Explorer parked and unoccupied — but in plain sight inside the open trunk was a semi-automatic rifle, investigators said.

The driver, Robert Arthur Muschette, 56, of Upper Marlboro, was located and detained nearby, police said.

A search led to the seizure of an arsenal of weapons and gear, including:

An Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 semi-automatic rifle;

A loaded 9mm Ruger handgun (stolen);

A loaded 9mm SCCY Industries CPX-1 handgun (stolen);

Four fully loaded .223 magazines;

40 12-gauge rounds of ammunition;

50 boxed 9mm rounds;

Bags and boxes containing hundreds more rounds of .223 and 9mm ammunition;

Two sets of body armor, including one marked “Special Police.”

Muschette, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was arrested and charged, police said.

