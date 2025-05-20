Rabid Raccoon Found In Anne Arundel County: Health Officials Issue Urgent Warning

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health confirmed that a raccoon found on Muddy Creek Road in West River tested positive for rabies, prompting a countywide warning issued Tuesday, May 20.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have come in contact with the animal—or whose pet has unexplained wounds—to contact the Department of Health immediately.

Rabies is a fatal disease transmitted through the bite, scratch, or saliva of infected animals, including raccoons, foxes, cats, bats, and groundhogs.

“Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the infected animal,” health officials said. “Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible.”

The Department of Health provided a list of steps residents should take to protect themselves and their pets:

Ensure all pets have up-to-date rabies shots;

Keep pets from roaming freely;

Store trash in tightly closed containers;

Bring pet food indoors;

Steer clear of wild animals, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes;

Seek medical attention immediately if bitten or scratched by a wild animal.

If you or your pet came into contact with the raccoon or notice signs of exposure, call the Health Department at 410-222-7254 during business hours or 443-481-3140 after hours.

Sick or injured wild animals without known contact with people or pets can be reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at 877-463-6497 or after hours at 410-260-8888.

For urgent animal-related issues involving pets, call Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control at 410-222-8900 during the day or dial 911 after hours and ask for the on-call officer.

