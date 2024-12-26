Overcast 38°

Pennsylvania Man Dies After Single-Vehicle Mustang Crash Into Tree In Anne Arundel: Police

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania man has died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash across state lines in Maryland, the Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed.

Anne Arundel County Police continue to investigate the fatal crash.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)
At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash that was reported at the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road and Lauren Way in Curtis Bay.

Upon arrival, they found York resident Frank Howard's 1994 Ford Mustang after crashing into a tree. 

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

