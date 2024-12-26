Pennsylvania Man Dies After Single-Vehicle Mustang Crash Into Tree In Anne Arundel: Police

At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash that was reported at the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road and Lauren Way in Curtis Bay.

Upon arrival, they found York resident Frank Howard's 1994 Ford Mustang after crashing into a tree.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

