Off-Duty Anne Arundel County Police Officer Charged With Suspicion Of DUI: Officials

Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. S. Dolan, a 10-year veteran assigned to the Bureau of Community Services, was taken into custody by a Maryland State Police trooper on Dec. 29, according to a release from the department.

Following the arrest, Dolan was placed on administrative suspension with pay as the Anne Arundel County Office of Professional Standards launched an internal investigation.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.