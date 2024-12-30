Fair 50°

Off-Duty Anne Arundel County Police Officer Charged With Suspicion Of DUI: Officials

An off-duty police officer in Maryland was arrested on suspicion of DUI late on Sunday in Queen Anne’s County, authorities confirmed.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department officer was off-duty at the time.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department vis Facebook
Zak Failla
Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. S. Dolan, a 10-year veteran assigned to the Bureau of Community Services, was taken into custody by a Maryland State Police trooper on Dec. 29, according to a release from the department.

Following the arrest, Dolan was placed on administrative suspension with pay as the Anne Arundel County Office of Professional Standards launched an internal investigation.

This is a developing story.

