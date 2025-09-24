Motorcyclist Killed, Teen Passenger Airlifted After Wrong-Way Route 4 Crash In Lothian: Police

Lothian resident David Martin Sweet, Jr., 39, was identified as the biker who was riding a red Yamaha motorcycle in the wrong lanes when he was involved in the deadly crash, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers were called to investigate the crash on Route 4 near Route 258 in Lothian, where Sweet was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when his motorcycle struck a Cadillac head-on.

The motorcycle was thrown into the woods and caught fire.

Sweet was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. His passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was flown by Maryland State Police to Johns Hopkins Hospital in critical, but stable condition, officials said on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

The driver of the Cadillac was also flown to Capital Region by state police as a precaution, where the 24-year-old St. Mary's County resident was listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

