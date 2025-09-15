Maryland Driver Ambushed, Shot Multiple Times In Targeted Hanover Attack: Police

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, near Fredericksburg Road and Taylor’s Hill Lane in Hanover, police said Monday.

Officers found the victim inside his vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures.

He was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives said the man was leaving his home when he was confronted by an unknown suspect who fired into his vehicle before fleeing.

Investigators believe that the shooting was a targeted attack, officials said. It remains under investigation.

