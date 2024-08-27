Man Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Being Stabbed In Face, Police Say

At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, members of the Annapolis Police Department were called to the area of Winslow Court to investigate a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a man who was "bleeding heavily from his face," and he had several reported lacerations.

According to police, the man was flown to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries, while detectives assumed the investigation.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 27, police say the man was listed in stable condition.

No details about the stabbing victim or possible suspect has been released.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

