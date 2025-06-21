Luigi Mangione Defense Blasts Journal Leak, Saying It's Part Of 'Smear Campaign'

They claim this is happening by publicly releasing sensitive and potentially inadmissible materials as he awaits trial for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In a newly filed reply brief dated Wednesday, June 18, the defense, led by Mangione’s attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, argued that the state improperly published journal entries allegedly taken from Mangione’s backpack. They claim these materials may be suppressed due to an illegal search.

The brief, filed in state court, claims the prosecution "cherrypicked the most facially prejudicial information" in an effort to sway public sentiment ahead of trial.

"The defense has provided irrefutable evidence that the search of Mr. Mangione's alleged backpack may be illegal, and its fruits may therefore be suppressed," the filing states. "In response, the prosecution pre-emptively released his alleged journal to the public. The prosecution's actions further no legitimate objective."

Mangione, a 27-year-old Maryland native, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

He is also facing federal charges tied to the same Wednesday, Dec. 4 homicide, which prosecutors have characterized as a politically motivated act of terrorism. His next state court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, June 26, at 9 a.m. in Manhattan.

The defense says prosecutors crossed multiple lines — alleging that law enforcement has repeatedly disclosed Mangione’s personal data, misrepresented physical evidence, and disregarded his right to a fair trial.

According to the filing, the District Attorney’s Office publicly shared his Social Security number, driver’s license, and other personal details in court records, while also inaccurately quoting markings on recovered ammunition.

The filing also challenges the timeline proposed by the state, arguing it would strip Mangione of his constitutional right to testify in his own defense without compromising his position in the pending federal capital case.

"There is no greater prejudice," the defense wrote. "After all, death is different."

