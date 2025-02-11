A GoFundMe launched Jose Flores had raised more than $5,400 as of Tuesday, Feb. 11. The campaign identified him as the victim shot on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Police said Flores was playing soccer on the 100 block of South Villa Avenue, in a field behind the Wiley Bates Complex senior center in Annapolis, when he was shot. He was alert before being airlifted to a regional trauma center, where he remains in stable condition, according to investigators.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and have not publicly identified a suspect.

"This GoFundMe is for Jose, and anything that is donated will be given to him and his family to help with anything they need," the campaign reads. "A donation will be great, but we are asking for prayers for Jose. #StayStrongJose."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Annapolis Police Department.

