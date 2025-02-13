JCPenney will shut down at the Annapolis Mall in Maryland, The Independent reported. The store is one of eight locations set to close nationwide by the middle of 2025.

The company said it doesn't have plans to "significantly reduce" its store count.

"The decision to close a store is never an easy one, but isolated closures do happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes or other factors," a spokesperson told The Independent. "We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations."

Here are the other JCPenney locations closing, according to The Independent:

San Bruno, California

Denver, Colorado

Pocatello, Idaho

Topeka, Kansas

Asheville, North Carolina

Newington, New Hampshire

Charleston, West Virginia

The spokesperson also said the closings aren't related to JCPenney's recent merger with SPARC Group. That move helped form Catalyst Brands, a retail organization overseeing six major brands.

The recent merger with SPARC Group hopes to stabilize JCPenney, along with other notable mall staples like Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Forever 21, Lucky Brand, and Nautica. Catalyst Brands also aims to integrate private labels such as Stafford and Liz Claiborne under its umbrella.

JCPenney, a 123-year-old company, has been navigating financial struggles in recent years. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020 before being acquired by Simon Property Group for $1.75 billion.

The closure at Annapolis Mall comes as shopping centers nationwide continue to lose anchor tenants. In 2024, more than 7,000 US stores shut down, with analysts predicting an even steeper decline in 2025.

Arts and crafts chain Joann announced on Wednesday, Feb. 13 that it will close about 500 locations nationwide. Those closings come as the retailer navigates bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

Daily Voice has reached out to JCPenney to confirm the Annapolis store's closure and a spokesperson hasn't responded as of press time.

