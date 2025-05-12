Hit-Run Driver With Handgun Slams Trooper’s Car On Route 50 In Annapolis: MSP

Ryan Daniel Heim, 27, of Annapolis, is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting a Maryland State Police patrol car and fleeing the scene early Monday morning, May 12, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., when a state trooper was sitting inside his unmarked patrol car on Route 50 at Route 450.

The trooper was working a detail for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, according to police.

“While he was working inside of his patrol vehicle, the driver of a Chevy Silverado, later identified as Heim, pulled in front of the trooper,” police said.

“For reasons unknown at this time, Heim reversed, subsequently striking the front end of the trooper’s unmarked patrol vehicle and then fled the scene.”

The trooper was not injured. Heim drove off heading eastbound on Route 50.

Within minutes, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department used stop sticks to bring the Chevy Silverado to a stop near Olivia Lane and Glenns Road in Severna Park, shortly before 1:40 a.m. on Monday.

Heim was arrested without incident. Inside the truck, troopers recovered a loaded handgun, police said.

Heim was taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. He is facing charges including:

Second-degree assault;

Transporting a handgun on his person;

Hit-and-run;

Fleeing and eluding;

Additional charges related to the incident.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

