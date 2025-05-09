Harwood Man Accused Of Shooting Missing Dog In Anne Arundel County, Police Say

Robert Anthony Harley, 70, of Harwood, was charged Thursday, May 8, with animal cruelty in connection to the suspected killing of Maisie, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Maisie disappeared on Sunday, April 20, and the dog's owner told police she believed Maisie had been shot.

Detectives took over the case and identified Harley as the suspect, officials said. Following consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office, police announced the charges Thursday.

Maisie’s remains have not yet been found.

While charges have been filed, police are still hoping someone in the community may have information that could help locate Maisie’s remains.

