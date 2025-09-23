Partly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Hanover Man Ambushed Leaving Home Dies Days Later, Laurel Suspect Nabbed: Police

A Maryland man who was ambushed in his car while leaving home has died more than a week later — and now police say they’ve arrested the suspected gunman.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department continues to investigate the fatal incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department continues to investigate the fatal incident.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department vis Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

On Sunday, Sept. 14, at about 12:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County police were called to Fredericksburg Road and Taylor’s Hill Lane in Hanover for reports of a shooting, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Deandre Simms shot multiple times inside his vehicle. 

Police said officers immediately began lifesaving aid before medics rushed Simms to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later learned Simms had just left his home when he was confronted and ambushed. An unknown suspect fired into his vehicle and fled. Detectives quickly determined the shooting was a targeted attack.

For days, Simms clung to life in the hospital. 

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, police announced that he had died from his injuries.

Detectives later identified Marquis Davis, 29, of Laurel, as a suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained, and Davis was taken into custody without incident, according to investigators.

Davis is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE