Former President Jimmy Carter Dies At Age 100

The death of the 39th chief executive was announced by the Carter Foundation in an announcement late Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29. Carter died in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, where he was born in October, 2024.

Carter, then the Democratic governor of Georgia, defeated Gerald Ford in the 1976 race, the first presidential election after Richard Nixon's resignation in August 1974 following the Watergate affair.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

