Flu Cases On Rise, New Data Also Reveals COVID, RSV Trends

According to the CDC’s latest FluView report, 29.4 percent of respiratory specimens tested in clinical labs last week returned positive for influenza, marking a continued increase.

Hospitalizations due to flu also rose, with 8,905 new admissions reported for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 1.

The highest hospitalization rates remain among adults 65 and older, followed by children under 5.

Flu activity is high across much of the country, with the Southeast, South-Central, and Mountain West regions experiencing the largest spikes.

Influenza A (H1N1) continues to be the dominant strain, making up more than 70 percent of reported cases.

While flu cases are climbing, COVID-19-related hospitalizations are falling.

Although cases are trending downward, health officials caution that another surge remains possible as new variants emerge.

RSV activity, which peaked in December, continues to decline. However, pediatric hospitalizations remain elevated in some areas, particularly for children under 2.

Health experts continue to urge flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly for high-risk groups. The CDC recommends early testing and prompt treatment for anyone experiencing symptoms.

Preventative measures such as handwashing, masking in crowded indoor spaces, and staying home when sick remain key to reducing transmission.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.