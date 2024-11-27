End Of An Era: Annapolis Bridal & Tuxedo To Close After 39 Years Of Love And Elegance Memories

The shop, the first bridal boutique in the community, will wrap up operations on Monday, Dec. 23, owners Flavia and Dora Vasquez announced.

“It’s bittersweet,” they shared, noting that the closure allows Dora to embrace retirement while Flavia spends more time with family.

Since 1986, Annapolis Bridal & Tuxedo has been the go-to destination for brides and grooms, known for expert advice and impeccable service.

With their closing date set, the shop is hosting a fire sale to clear out its remaining inventory. The owners also made note that all alterations already in progress will be completed before the final curtain call on Dec. 23.

As the Vasquez family step away, the memories of countless weddings they helped bring to life will carry on their legacy. “What started as a small idea became our life’s passion,” they wrote.

"Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives for nearly four decades," they wrote. "Our journey as the community’s first bridal shop would not have been possible without your trust and love."

