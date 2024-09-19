Cody Aguilar Gómez was identified this week as the child who was killed in a parking lot in the 600 block of Americana Drive while his mother was removing a sibling from the family's vehicle to enjoy a day in the pleasant weather.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

According to the police, while his mother was assisting the second child, Aguilar Gómez, who was sitting on the sidewalk, got up and wandered away before being struck by an unknown vehicle.

There is not believed to be any criminal intent involved in the fatal strike, and investigators believe that the driver was unaware they had even struck the child, in what was described as "an unfortunate, tragic accident."

"My heart is heavy because the reality is it’s every parent’s worst nightmare that’s come true for the Gomez family," Police Chief Ed Jackson stated during a press conference on Wednesday.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

Thousands of dollars have been raised since the toddler's death, as the family, and surrounding community seeks answers after the beloved 2-year-old boy was fatally struck.

"We want to appeal to your good heart ... We are going through some difficult times, the loss of one of our little angels, which we are raising funds for our son's funeral expenses in advance," Karla Aguilar posted on a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family.

The GoFundMe for Aguilar Gómez can be found here.

