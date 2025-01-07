Bill To Deport Unauthorized Immigrants Charged With Minor Crimes Passes House

Named the Laken Riley Act in honor of a 22-year-old Georgia college student killed in February, 2024 by a Venezuelan migrant, the legislation received bipartisan support, in a 264-159 vote.

All Republicans and 48 Democrats backed the measure. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) stated that the Senate will consider the bill as early as Friday, Jan. 10, which would have been Riley’s birthday.

With Republican majorities in both chambers and President-elect Trump set to take office later this month, GOP lawmakers are optimistic about advancing this legislation.

Critics argue that the bill undermines due process by requiring detention upon arrest rather than after conviction. Immigration advocates warn it could disproportionately impact asylum seekers, many of whom are authorized to remain in the U.S. while their cases are reviewed.

This marks the second time the House has passed this bill, which previously stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate. If approved by the Senate, it will go to President-elect Trump for final approval.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Annapolis and receive free news updates.