Baltimore Woman Arrested After Smashing Into Anne Arundel County Cruiser During Pursuit: Police

Officers from the department spotted a stolen green 1997 Honda CRV at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 being driven by Angela Lee Pike, 48, in the area of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover.

They followed the vehicle until backup arrived, and during a subsequent attempt to conduct a traffic stop, police say that Pike struck an officer’s vehicle with the stolen Honda, resulting in a minor injury.

Pike sped away into Baltimore, leading to a pursuit until Pike and a passenger, 27-year-old John Perry Parlier, bailed out and were ultimately tracked down with an assist from police helicopters.

Both Pike and Parlier were arrested without further incident and face multiple charges. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

