Baltimore Dad Died In 'Execution-Style' Murder, His Killer Was Just Convicted

Marquis Mayo, 35, was found guilty this week following a trial for his role in the grisly murder of David Winchester, Jr. last spring.

"This case illustrates the need for felony murder laws in Maryland that hold every person responsible when individuals take part in violent felonies—such as robbery and kidnapping—and someone is murdered during that felony," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said.

Winchester, 47, was found dead on March 28, 2024, lying face down in a wooded area near the track and field of Wiley H. Bates Middle School on Spa Road in Annapolis.

He had been shot twice in the back of the head and his pants had been removed prior to the killing, according to investigators.

Detectives canvassed the area and found a nearby resident who said they heard what sounded like two pops between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. that morning.

Police reviewed security footage from the area and spotted a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross turning into the parking lot of the school around 1:45 a.m., which showed two quick flashes of light before the vehicle sped away—consistent with Winchester's two gunshot wounds.

Winchester's mother later told investigators her son had been kidnapped from Baltimore hours earlier.

She said she was awakened that night by a knock at her door and a suspect claiming they were holding Winchester hostage in a car outside, according to the state's attorney's office.

When she cracked open the door, she saw a handgun and tried to shut it, but two men forced their way inside.

Startled by the noise, Winchester's sister looked down the stairwell and saw a man pointing a handgun at her mother while demanding money, as a second suspect stood nearby with a rifle.

The sister ran to her mother’s room with the rifle-wielding suspect chasing her. He tried breaking down the door before firing two shots through it.

Neither the sister, nor her child were hurt.

The men ultimately left without any money and drove off in a blue car with Winchester inside.

Detectives later identified the registered owner of the getaway vehicle as Monae Fincher of Baltimore—the ex-wife of Jamar Fincher, who had recently been released from prison.

A confidential source later told police of Mayo's involvement in the killing.

"This case was one that involved four individuals present when David Winchester was violently kidnapped and held inside a car while two of the individuals committed an armed home invasion at his mother's home, and then later executed him," prosecutors said.

All three suspects were charged.

Mayo was convicted of:

Felony first-degree murder;

Kidnapping;

Use of a firearm in a violent crime.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in April in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis.

"We are fortunate that we could bring justice for Mr. Winchester's family, who were themselves victims in this case," Leitess added.

"Police and prosecutors should not be prevented from holding violent felons accountable when those felonies also involve the death of victims," she concluded. "I am thankful to the jury for this verdict, which I hope leads to some closure for the family."

