The teenager affectionately known as "Fatboy" was the latest victim of gun violence in Maryland after the Sandy Spring native was killed during an incident in Langley Park on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Lebanon Street on the night of the shooting to investigate reports of shots fired, though no victim was found at the scene.

Segura, 16, was later located at the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound after being dropped off, where he would die from his injuries.

Now, loved ones are reeling as they endure what a family friend called a "tragic and devastating time" as the teen was preparing to start his third year at Springbrook High School.

"As a parent and loved one to Fatboy, please pray for the strength of his family to get through these times," Rosy Orbegoso said. "He had an outstanding personality, his smile just melted your heart.

"He was so independent and striving to be someone."

Days after the fatal shooting, no suspect has been apprehended as Segura's family continues grappling with their new reality.

"He was also so grateful and had such a big heart. He leaves a great whole in every heart he touched," Orbegoso continued. "We will miss you Fatboy."

A GoFundMe created on behalf of Segura's family can be found here.

