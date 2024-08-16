Residents Ordered To 'Shelter In Place' Amid Armed Barricade Situation In Maryland

An alert was issued early on Friday morning advising that Merrimac Drive was shut down between 14th Avenue and Keokee Street, and neighbors were cautioned to shelter in place in the lowest level of their home following reports of shots fired that led to a standoff with officers.

The incident was reported in the 8200 block of 17th Avenue.

Police said that others inside the single-family home were able to escape safely, though one armed man was still inside the home late on Friday morning.

There were no reported injuries.

The standoff was still going hours later as of 9:45 a.m., according to the department.

More information is expected to be provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

