Driver Killed After Slamming Into Parked Car In Overnight Adelphi Crash: Police

The fatal collision happened just before 1 a.m. Monday, May 5 on the 8600 block of Riggs Road in the Adelphi area, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Investigators say the man was driving northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed into the southbound lanes and slammed into an unoccupied, parked car.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later. His name is being withheld until his family is notified, police said.

A passenger in the car suffered only minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the PGPD’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-731-4422.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

