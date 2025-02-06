First Case Of Bird Flu At Commercial Broiler Farm In Maryland Confirmed

The Maryland Department of Agriculture reported the presumptive positive case of H5 avian influenza this week, marking the fifth infected commercial poultry farm on the Eastern Shore and the sixth in the state following a backyard flock case in Montgomery County.

In total, nine commercial poultry farms in the Delmarva region—including two in Kent County, Delaware, and one in Accomack County in Virginia—have now been impacted.

State officials have quarantined all affected farms, with depopulation efforts underway to contain the virus and prevent further spread, health officials said. Birds from impacted operations will not enter the food supply, they confirmed.

Final test results from the US Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory are expected in the coming days.

"Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads rapidly among birds through secretions and manure," officials said. "It can be transmitted by wild birds, infected poultry, contaminated equipment, and even on clothing and footwear.

"While it primarily affects poultry—such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys—it can also impact wild bird species like geese, shorebirds, and raptors."

Despite the outbreak, the Maryland Department of Health stated that the risk of transmission to the general public remains low; however, poultry workers and those in direct contact with birds should follow "strict biosecurity measures."

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is also urging waterfowl hunters to take precautions, including washing hands and clothes after handling game and using separate tools and clothing for cleaning game to prevent cross-contamination with domestic poultry or pet birds.

Anyone who encounters a dead wild bird is advised to contact the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials monitor the situation.

