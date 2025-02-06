David Wilson Jr., 31, of Accokeek, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend, 37-year-old Edna Lyles, inside her Fort Washington home.

Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 15700 block of Livingston Road around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, for a reported shooting, officials said.

When they arrived, they found Lyles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside her home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Wilson shot Lyles during an argument before fleeing the area. Patrol officers from Division VII tracked him down and arrested him nearby.

Wilson is now in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held without bond as the investigation continues.

