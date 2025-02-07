Dangerous Ice Storm Looms, Drivers Urged To Stay Off Maryland Roads

Forecasters are cautioning that some snow and sleet may accumulate in parts of the area, with precipitation moving west of I-81 before dawn on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Precipitation will likely start as snow before transitioning to sleet and eventually to freezing rain through the afternoon.

"A wintry mix will overspread the area Saturday morning. It may initially start as a mix of snow and sleet before giving way to freezing rain that persists through the evening," according to the National Weather Service.

"Given the recent icing event, trees may be stressed with another icing event resulting in the potential for more downed trees, power lines, and power outages."

Motorists have been advised that slippery road conditions are likely, and travel during the incoming storm is being discouraged by officials.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," they said. "Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines."

While the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC, to Philadelphia will be spared from significant snow and ice, a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain at the onset could still result in slippery travel Saturday and Saturday evening, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures are expected to temporarily rise on Saturday before dipping back to freezing temperatures, creating the possibility of refreezing with wind gusts approaching 20 mph in the region.

Improving road conditions are expected as temperatures rise Sunday morning.

