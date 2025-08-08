Clarence Green Jr., 24, is facing murder charges after allegedly opening fire on 38-year-old Gene Garrett Jr. just after midnight Friday, Aug. 8, in the 16000 block of Caribbean Way in Accokeek, according to Prince George’s County Police.

When officers got to the scene around 12 a.m., they found Garrett suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead inside the home.

Police say Green and Garrett knew each other and were co-habitants. Green was arrested at the home without incident.

Green is charged with first-degree murder, assault, and additional related charges, investigators said Friday.

He is being held at the Department of Corrections without bond. No details about his next court appearance have been released by the police.

