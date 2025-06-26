Mike Minyoung Pyon, 52, died on Thursday, June 19, in Baltimore, 22 days after being hospitalized and placed in intensive care on May 28.

The loss stunned those closest to him—especially his wife Andrea, who had just celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary with him earlier that month.

Pyon had been working full-time at Patient First while pouring everything into a dream he’d been building for four years: opening his own craft distillery, loved ones said.

It was finally about to take off. He was just weeks away from being able to devote himself fully to it.

Instead, his death has left a void in the lives of his wife and their children—Dylan, Gavin, Jasmine, and Vittoria—who are now dealing with grief, loss, and an uncertain future without him.

Pyon was born in Seoul, Korea, and served as a lab tech in the US Army before continuing that work with Patient First.

Friends say he brought precision, compassion, and quiet strength to everything he touched—whether it was his job, his home life, or his deep love of origami.

In a tribute, his wife reflected on their life together and the days leading up to his death:

“We had just celebrated our 29 year wedding anniversary on May 10," she said. "I’m so sorry you lived with so much pain, my darling.

"I’m sorry you didn’t see your dream come true. Your family will find a way to keep your dream alive, my sweet. Rest your amber eyes. Sleep peacefully at long last. My heart, my soul, my life.”

Family friend Allison McGillivray remembered meeting Pyon nearly 30 years ago when he was stationed in Germany.

She described him as having “a huge smile and this fun-loving, light-hearted approach to life” that made him instantly lovable.

Over the years, she said, he and Andrea built a tight-knit family, filled with love, loyalty, and adventure.

“These two had weathered more than their share of tough times,” she wrote. “They supported each other and worked hard to earn their happy ever after."

"This was not how their story should have gone.”

Pyon was known as a cheerleader for others, a friend you could count on, and someone who was always building toward something bigger.

Tara Baldauf, another longtime friend, called him a “kind-hearted presence” and urged the community to come together and support his family.

A GoFundMe created to help his wife and children has already raised nearly $4,000 toward a $12,000 goal.

Funds will go toward funeral expenses, immediate household needs, and giving the family space to grieve without added financial pressure, organizers said.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"Andrea and their kids now face not only unimaginable grief, but also the financial strain of losing Mike’s income, managing end-of-life expenses, and navigating major life changes," they said.

"Andrea has lost her best friend, her co-parent, and her partner in life, and the kids have lost their father far too young."

