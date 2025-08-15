Maryland Mom Stranded In Germany After Husband’s Death Abroad — Community Steps Up To Help

According to her family, Sarah Lee was visiting her home country with her husband, Alexander David Lee, and their two young children when tragedy struck.

A previously undetected brain tumor was diagnosed, and within weeks, he was gone, leaving his loved ones shell-shocked.

Sarah and the children live in Maryland but remain in Germany, where she is now navigating grief, caring for her children, and facing what organizers described as “a mountain of organizational and financial challenges.”

Emergency medical care, legal procedures, and other official requirements abroad have created what a GoFundMe calls “enormous costs,” with uncertainty over how much — if any — will be covered by foreign health insurance.

The campaign says donations will help with advance payments for medical and organizational costs, return flights to the US, childcare, funeral expenses, and basic security “for the first time without Alex.”

“He is survived by his beautiful wife, Sarah; two beautiful children, Henry, age 2 and Hannah, age 4; his parents, Sheridan, Scott, Beth, Rusha, John, and Patricia; and his siblings Lynnea, Chase, Sam, and Frank” organizer Lynnea Lau said.

By Friday, Aug. 15, the GoFundMe had raised $23,660 of its $28,000 goal from 185 donations.

“I just wanted to hop on here and say on behalf of the Lee and Westerhoff families, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Lau wrote in an Aug. 15 update.

“The support we have all received whether it be from donations here, home visits, homemade food, flowers, cards, texts, calls, etc. is a direct testament to the impact Alex had on our lives."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"We are so grateful for the unwavering support from our families, friends, and our communities," Lau added. Thank you.”

