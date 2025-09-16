Luigi Mangione Terror-Related Murder Charges Tossed Out By Judge

The core intentional second-degree murder charge remains in place.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, Sept. 16, Judge Gregory Carro deemed the evidence “legally insufficient” to support the terrorism counts under state law.

Mangione, a Maryland native held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, is awaiting trial in the case.

According to prosecutors, Thompson was shot and killed outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel last December, just before the company’s annual investor conference.

They described the incident as a politically motivated act of terrorism, allegedly driven by Mangione’s opposition to the health insurance industry.

He also faces federal charges related to the homicide.

The two charges the judge dismissed are: first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism, and second-degree murder as a crime of terrorism.

Mangione is still charged with Intentional second-degree murder.

Under the remaining count, Mangione faces an indeterminate term of 15 years to life in state prison.

This is less severe than the greater exposure tied to the terrorism counts, which prosecutors described as up to 25 years to life without parole.

The judge concluded that, even if Mangione held ideological motives, prosecutors did not show his actions were intended to intimidate or coerce the general civilian population, a required element of the state’s terrorism statute.

The defense sought to dismiss the entire state case, arguing a parallel federal death penalty prosecution amounts to double jeopardy.The judge rejected the bid as premature.

Mangione remains detained as both the state murder case and the federal matter proceed.

