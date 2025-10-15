Flames Erupt After Hot Coals Ignite Woodpile, Destroying Abingdon Family’s Home, Cars

Crews from the Abingdon Fire Company were called to the 420 block of Amy Drive shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 14, where they found flames shooting from a two-story home with an attached garage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Officials said the fire started outside the garage after the homeowner placed used coals from a grill near a woodpile earlier in the day.

A woman inside the home heard noises and went to investigate, finding the exterior engulfed in flames. She tried to douse the fire with a garden hose, but it quickly spread out of control.

It took 40 firefighters only 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control, but the damage was done.

Two adults were displaced and are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $400,000 in structural damage and $100,000 in lost contents. Investigators determined there were no working smoke alarms or fire sprinklers in the home.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminded residents to always treat ashes and coals as if they are still hot.

“Your house, deck or garage are unsafe locations for storing ashes while they cool,” officials said. “Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside and at least 10 feet from your home or nearby buildings.”

