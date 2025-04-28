Baby, Toddler Stabbed In Brutal Abingdon Attack; Manhunt Underway: Sheriff

Harford County Sheriff's deputies were called around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, April 27, to a home on Deerhill Circle in Abingdon for a domestic incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found two victims outside the residence and three more inside — including an 8-month-old baby and a 2-year-old child.

The other victims were identified as Zeenat Jahan, 19, Rehana Rashid, 66, and Sana Zahid, 36.

Officials say three victims suffered slashing wounds, while two others sustained separate injuries.

Two victims had to be flown to a trauma center by Maryland State Police helicopter. All five were listed in stable condition Monday afternoon.

Detectives believe the attack was domestic in nature and not random. The suspect, identified as Raja Zahid Maqsood, 32, has family ties to the victims, investigators said.

After the stabbings, Maqsood allegedly fled the scene and was caught on surveillance video at a nearby Walmart and Target, where he changed clothes to disguise himself before vanishing.

The weapons used in the attack were recovered at the scene, but authorities say Maqsood should be considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant has been issued charging him with attempted first- and second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office Warrant Apprehension Unit and allied law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Maqsood, who has ties not only to Maryland but also other states and countries.

Anyone who sees him or has information is urged to call Detective Golden at 443-409-3154.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

