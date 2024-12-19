Abingdon Man Who Fatally Stabbed Victim; Killed Deaf Cellmate In MD Gets Life: Prosecutors

Staron, formerly of Abingdon, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of an elderly man, and then later, his deaf cellmate while he was incarcerated, according to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office on Thursday.

Staron pleaded guilty of the first-degree murder of Javarick Gantt in the Baltimore City's Central Booking and Intake Facility after previously admitting to killing 66-year-old Keith Bell with an axe at a bus stop.

The fatal stabbing was reported in the early hours of Sept. 6 , 2022, in the 1400 block of East Monument Street.

Police say that the investigation determined that Staron allegedly used one of his parents' vehicles to carry out the assault, and he was later busted with weapons and a sharp blade.

When he was approached by members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, he got out of his Harford County home with a shotgun, and was placed under arrest.

According to court documents, in October 2022, shortly after Staron's arrest, Gantt was found unresponsive at the facility, and no one besides he or Staron entered or exited their cell.

Witnesses at the time said that they could hear Gantt - who they said was a deaf-mute - making noises and banging on his cell door between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. overnight on Oct. 8, 2022.

Staron was the only suspect.

For killing Bell, Staron was convicted of:

First- and second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Openly wearing and carrying a dangerous weapon.

"While justice has now been delivered to two families who have lost their loved ones because of this defendant's violent and unconscionable actions, no sentence can bring back their family members and restore what was tragically taken from them," State's Attorney Ivan Bates stated.

"Today's outcome ensures that Gordon Staron will never be free to roam our streets and attack vulnerable lives."

