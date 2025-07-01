Abingdon Husband Shot, Killed Wife During Late-Night Dispute: Sheriff

David Williams, 66, of Abingdon, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a deadly domestic-related shooting late Monday, June 30, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Bynum Overlook Drive for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 64-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, the department said.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her husband was identified as a suspect.

Detectives from the Harford County Criminal Investigations Division determined that Williams had shot the victim once in the upper body, while deputies from the Forensic Services Unit also assisted with the scene.

Williams was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder and multiple firearm violations, according to authorities.

He was held without bond after an initial hearing before a District Court Commissioner.

