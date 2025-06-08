Tornado, Hail Possible As Severe Storms Hit Maryland, Virginia

An alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday, June 8, advising that there is a risk in the DMV region for severe thunderstorms.

Forecasters said that the primary risk is damaging wind gusts that could lead to isolated tornadoes and severe ping pong ball-sized hail in some parts of the area.

Wind gusts may near 60 mph, officials cautioned.

"Multiple rounds of scattered severe storms look to push across the region this afternoon and evening between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.," forecasters said. "The primary threat with storms will be damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado or two is possible mainly south and east of DC."

Things are expected to clear up on Monday, with temperatures rising during a partly cloudy day, according to AccuWeather, with afternoon thunderstorms possible in the region.

