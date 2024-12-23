These Party City Stores To Shut Down In Maryland, Virginia Amid Massive Closure

Both Maryland and Virginia were hit hard by the reported closure, which will impact approximately 800 stores across the country.

Party City was founded in 1986 and is the largest retailer of party goods in North America.

In Maryland, there are 19 stores among those set to be shut down in these locations, according to the company's website:

Annapolis;

Baltimore;

Bel Air;

Catonsville;

Cockeysville;

Columbia;

Forestville;

Frederick;

Gaithersburg;

Hagerstown;

Lanham;

Laurel;

Owings Mills;

Pasadena;

Rockville;

Salisbury;

Waldorf;

Westminster;

Wheaton.

There are currently 20 stores in Virginia on the chopping block in these locations:

Chantilly;

Chesapeake;

Colonial Heights;

Fairfax;

Falls Church;

Fredericksburg;

Leesburg;

Lynchburg;

Manassas;

Midlothian;

Newport News;

Norfolk;

Richmond;

Roanoke;

Springfield;

Stafford;

Sterling;

Virginia Beach;

Winchester;

Woodbridge.

Branded as "The Discount Party Super Store," it's a favorite for those seeking birthday party supplies, baby shower favors, Halloween costumes, and more.

