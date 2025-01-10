State Officials Quarantine Maryland Farm After Bird Flu Detected At Poultry Farm

Routine testing at a Caroline County poultry farm has uncovered a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, state officials announced Friday, Jan. 10.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has quarantined the farm, with all birds from the infected flock being depopulated to prevent further spread.

“This is the first commercial HPAI case in Maryland since 2023,” said MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We are working diligently with the USDA and local health officials to contain this outbreak and protect other flocks.”

The recent discovery follows two similar cases in Kent County in Delaware, over the past 30 days. The MDA has reassured residents that poultry meat and egg products remain safe to consume.

State officials are urging poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to heighten biosecurity measures, including disinfecting equipment and monitoring birds for signs of illness.

“High Pathogenic Avian influenza or HPAI does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain healthy and safe to eat and handle,” Atticks added.

“The Maryland Department of Agriculture, local health department, USDA and partner organizations are working diligently to address the situation, including quarantining and testing nearby flocks.

"We continue to urge commercial growers and backyard flock owners to be on heightened alert for HPAI.”

The virus, which spreads easily among birds through secretions and manure, poses minimal risk to the general public, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure, officials said.

The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

This virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, along with some wild bird species such as ducks, geese, shorebirds, and raptors.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, the risk of transmission between birds and the general public is low. Those who work directly with poultry or dairy farms may be more at risk and should follow key biosecurity practices.

