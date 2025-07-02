Sgt. George Gregory “Greg” Dietz passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, June 30, 2025, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

He was a 27-year veteran of the agency and served in numerous critical roles throughout his career.

“During this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Dietz's family, friends, and loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement following his death. “His presence will be greatly missed, and his impact will not be forgotten.”

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Wednesday, July 2, through sunset on Thursday, July 3, to honor Dietz’s memory.

“Harford County honors our first responders and mourns the loss of Sgt. Dietz,” Cassilly said. “We pray for his family and friends to find healing and comfort in the difficult days ahead.”

Throughout his time with the sheriff’s office, Dietz worked in Patrol Services, served as a School Resource Officer, and was a supervisor in both the Criminal Investigations and Court Services divisions, according to the department.

His final assignment was as a supervisor in the Civil Unit.

He also held numerous secondary assignments, including roles as a Public Information Officer, a Defensive Tactics Instructor, an agency recruiter, and a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team.

“Sgt. Dietz... left behind a deep sense of loss felt across our ranks and by all who knew and loved him,” the agency said.

Per the family’s request, all arrangements will be private. The sheriff’s office has asked the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“Our Harford County community is a great source of strength for us,” the agency said. “We know that you share this loss with us and ask that you please keep Sgt. Dietz's family and the entire HCSO in your thoughts and prayers.”

