Maryland’s Tax‑Free Week Returns — One Week To Shop Without Sales Tax

Are you ready, Maryland shoppers? The state’s annual Shop Maryland Tax‑Free Week is back, running Sunday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

Get ready to shop and save! Tax-Free Week is almost here.

 Photo Credit: Maryland Comptroller
Stocking up during Maryland's tax‑free week? This is the feel-good haul that could be yours—minus the sales tax.

Photo Credit: StockCake
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
For seven days only, Maryland’s 6% sales tax on qualifying clothing and footwear items priced at $100 or less, plus the first $40 of a backpack or bookbag, is waived—real savings at the register.

It’s the perfect moment to refresh your closet and your cart. Shop styles for back‑to‑school and everyday at Shein, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Amazon and other favorites.

For school supplies, think binders, glue sticks, backpacks and rulers — Staples, Michaels, Office Depot, Walmart, and Amazon stock plenty of picks that go on sale this week even if supplies aren’t officially tax‑exempt.

It’s all part of a statewide tradition that’s been helping shoppers save since 2010, designed to stretch family budgets as students head back to school.

Best of all, online shopping absolutely counts. 

Whether you’re stocking closets or grabbing essentials for the classroom, the savings can add up fast. For full details, exclusions, and FAQs, check the official link from the Maryland Comptroller’s Department.

