Maryland’s Tax‑Free Week Returns — One Week To Shop Without Sales Tax

For seven days only, Maryland’s 6% sales tax on qualifying clothing and footwear items priced at $100 or less, plus the first $40 of a backpack or bookbag, is waived—real savings at the register.

It’s the perfect moment to refresh your closet and your cart. Shop styles for back‑to‑school and everyday at Shein, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Amazon and other favorites.

For school supplies, think binders, glue sticks, backpacks and rulers — Staples, Michaels, Office Depot, Walmart, and Amazon stock plenty of picks that go on sale this week even if supplies aren’t officially tax‑exempt.

It’s all part of a statewide tradition that’s been helping shoppers save since 2010, designed to stretch family budgets as students head back to school.

Best of all, online shopping absolutely counts.

Whether you’re stocking closets or grabbing essentials for the classroom, the savings can add up fast. For full details, exclusions, and FAQs, check the official link from the Maryland Comptroller’s Department.

